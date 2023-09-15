Karnataka’s IT Minister Details Upcoming Fact Check Unit

- The unit, targeting misinformation, disinformation, and ‘malinformation’, will soon be established, according to IT Minister Priyank Kharge.
- The fact-checking process promises to be transparent, apolitical, and unbiased, fact-checking content in Kannada, regional languages, and English.
- Enforcement against misinformation will be under the Information and Technology Act (2000), Indian Penal Code (1860), or the Disaster Management Act (2005), with unit staff including government and police officials, lawyers, civil society members, and academics.