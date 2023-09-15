Subscribe

Karnataka’s IT Minister Details Upcoming Fact Check Unit

  • The unit, targeting misinformation, disinformation, and ‘malinformation’, will soon be established, according to IT Minister Priyank Kharge.
  • The fact-checking process promises to be transparent, apolitical, and unbiased, fact-checking content in Kannada, regional languages, and English.
  • Enforcement against misinformation will be under the Information and Technology Act (2000), Indian Penal Code (1860), or the Disaster Management Act (2005), with unit staff including government and police officials, lawyers, civil society members, and academics.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
nextbigwhat We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications