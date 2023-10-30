Subscribe

Katherine Maher, ex-Wikimedia CEO, appointed as Web Summit’s new leader

  • Web Summit has appointed Katherine Maher, former CEO of Wikimedia Foundation, as its new CEO following the controversy surrounding Paddy Cosgrave.
  • Cosgrave’s controversial remarks about the Hamas attacks in Israel led to several tech figures and companies, including Google and Amazon, withdrawing from the conference.
  • Maher, who also chairs the board of the private messaging app, Signal, will now face the challenge of rebuilding bridges and reconnecting participants alienated by Cosgrave’s stance.
