Katherine Rundell on the Art of Words | Podcast Summary

Katherine Rundell on the Art of Words | Conversations with Tyler

In this engaging conversation, Katherine Rundell, a renowned author and scholar, shares her passion for words, stories, and adventures.

She discusses her fascination with John Donne, her unique writing habits, and her views on children’s literature.

Rundell also shares her experiences with rooftop walking and her ongoing journey to learn to fly a small plane.

[John Donne] is saying there is no single great truth upon which we can base anything and that was bold whether or not you agree with it. – Katherine Rundell

The Power of Self-Imposed Constraints

Self-imposed constraints and incentives can be effective in achieving goals.

For instance, pledging to donate money to a donkey sanctuary if failing to write a certain number of words each day can serve as a powerful motivation to meet writing deadlines.

Appreciation for Bookshops

Bookshops like Primrose Hill books, close to where Dodie Smith, the author of 101 Dalmatians, lived, offer a unique charm and beauty.

They serve as a reminder of the rich history and tradition of literature.

