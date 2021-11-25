Home News Kazakhstan considers nuclear power as a solution to its bitcoin mining power shortage.
- The exodus of Bitcoin miners from China into Kazakhstan has contributed to an energy crunch that the central Asian country’s president has proposed solving with nuclear energy.
- While Tokayev did not connect the proposal to Bitcoin mining power use, failing to keep miners in the country could jeopardize the estimated $1.58 billion in tax revenue those miners represent.
- Power shortages have already forced Bitcoin mining marketplace Xive to leave Kazakhstan.
