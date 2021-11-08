    Kazakhstan Senate approves legislation regulating crypto service providers

    • According to new legislation passed by the upper house of the country’s national parliament today, crypto businesses in Kazakhstan may soon be subjected to Anti-Money Laundering regulations, as reported by local news outlet Vlast.
    • The new law extends the country’s financial monitoring system to cover crypto service providers.
    • When a firm launches its cryptocurrency trading service or issues digital assets, it would have to notify the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry in Kazakhstan.
