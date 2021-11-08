Kazakhstan Senate approves legislation regulating crypto service providers

HomeNewsKazakhstan Senate approves legislation regulating crypto service providers
According to new legislation passed by the upper house of the country’s national parliament today, crypto businesses in Kazakhstan may soon be subjected to Anti-Money Laundering regulations, as reported by local news outlet Vlast.
The new law extends the country’s financial monitoring system to cover crypto service providers.
When a firm launches its cryptocurrency trading service or issues digital assets, it would have to notify the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry in Kazakhstan.