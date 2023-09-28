Kerala Government Requires Aadhaar Details for Digital Land Surveys

- The Kerala government is mandating Aadhaar submission for digital land surveys as part of a project aimed at streamlining land records and identifying fraudulent properties.
- The goal is to link Aadhaar details with the Unique Thandaper Number (UTN) assigned to parcels of land, filling in gaps in existing UTN records.
- The move has raised concerns about data security and the potential violation of individual privacy rights, given that Aadhaar information cannot be lawfully collected for non-welfare purposes.