Subscribe

Kerala Government Requires Aadhaar Details for Digital Land Surveys

  • The Kerala government is mandating Aadhaar submission for digital land surveys as part of a project aimed at streamlining land records and identifying fraudulent properties.
  • The goal is to link Aadhaar details with the Unique Thandaper Number (UTN) assigned to parcels of land, filling in gaps in existing UTN records.
  • The move has raised concerns about data security and the potential violation of individual privacy rights, given that Aadhaar information cannot be lawfully collected for non-welfare purposes.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
nextbigwhat We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications