    Kerala HC quashes government’s move against banning online rummy

    • The Kerala High Court has struck down the state government’s move against banning online rummy, even as the Karnataka government prepares to bring in a new law to curb online games that involve betting and wagering.
    • A single judge bench of the Kerala High Court quashed an amendment to a notification issued by the Kerala Government under Section 14A of the Kerala Gaming Act, 1960, which sought to ban online rummy in the country.
    • Like Tamil Nadu, the Kerala government could also choose to introduce new legislation which bans online gambling in the state, including rummy.
    [Via]
    Daily.