Kerala HC quashes government's move against banning online rummy
The Kerala High Court has struck down the state government’s move against banning online rummy, even as the Karnataka government prepares to bring in a new law to curb online games that involve betting and wagering.
A single judge bench of the Kerala High Court quashed an amendment to a notification issued by the Kerala Government under Section 14A of the Kerala Gaming Act, 1960, which sought to ban online rummy in the country.
Like Tamil Nadu, the Kerala government could also choose to introduce new legislation which bans online gambling in the state, including rummy.