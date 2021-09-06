HomeNewsLast mile delivery of financial services a huge opportunity’
Last mile delivery of financial services a huge opportunity’
Fintech or digital innovations have emerged as a potentially transformative force in the financial markets aiding efficiency improvements, risk reduction and greater financial inclusion, he said.
Doshi sees last mile delivery of financial services as a huge opportunity as till date, most of the financial services were pushed to people who were already included in the financial system.
PayPoint, a last-mile distribution network of financial services with a digitally connected network of 60,000 plus retail stores offer various banking and financial services like PMJDY accounts, micro-ATM services, wallets, remittances, bill payments, eGold and merchant QR. Started operations in 2008, the company now processes 8 million transactions per month and has acquired and services over 3.3 million bank accounts.