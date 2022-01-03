Kickstarter and Discord face backlash over moves into crypto

The reaction from users was hardly the sort of response Kickstarter had been hoping for.

Kickstarter isn’t the first to experience backlash over a corporate move into the world of Web3.

Several major companies, including Tesla, PayPal and Meta, have taken the plunge into crypto lately.

There's still so much more we can do together to make new creative ideas become reality. https://t.co/dw2BkYdhyf — Kickstarter (@Kickstarter) December 9, 2021

A tweet by the company announcing the news was met with immediate backlash from Kickstarter customers who threatened to abandon the service, citing concerns with the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies.