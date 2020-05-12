Building the Amazon Way | Introducing UnPluggd Speaker: Kintan, GM Amazon Consumer Media Group

If you are a founder or a product leader, you gotta be curious about ‘how Amazon does it’.

Right from product ideation to defining the product to nailing GTM, there are enough great stories on how Amazon does it.

Ladies and gentlemen:



We bring you the real story from Kintan Brahmbhatt, General Manager, Amazon (new consumer media product group).

Kintan Brahmbhatt, GM Amazon

Prior to that, he was the head of worldwide product management and technical program management for Amazon Music. Since joining Amazon in 2009, he has helped start and build consumer media businesses and products that are used by tens of millions of customers worldwide

Prior to Music, Kintan led product management, marketing and editorial teams at IMDb and was instrumental in building IMDb’s mobile, games and living room portfolio.

He is appointed as a Customer Experience Bar Raiser at Amazon and advises teams across Amazon on new product development.

At UnPluggd, Kintan will share how Amazon does it and importantly, how can one build a customer obsessed culture. Expect brilliance!

You afford to miss this keynote session? Price increases today (Tuesday / May 12) at 3 PM.

UnPluggd Details

Date: May 23rd

Venue: Your laptop (i.e. virtual conference)

Registration URL: https://nextbigwhat.com/unpluggd

Register for UnPluggd

» Use the code ‘NEXTBIGWHAT’ to get your exclusive discount (price increases today).

What else is happening @UnPluggd:

Powerful Keynotes and Actionable Workshops!