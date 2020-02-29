Know what people are saying about your brand on Twitter with this tool

Looking to power search Twitter for mentions of your own brand or business? MyTweetAlerts.com might be the thing for you. Twitter’s own search functionality is severely limited and does not offer the flexibility that this tool does. You can create your own customized Twitter alerts based on your criteria such as keywords, geographical proximity and even the number of followers that the tweeter has. Keeping a track of what is being said about your brand can help you with managing your reputation as well as dealing with customer service issues before it’s too late.

“MyTweetAlerts is a new and better way to search Twitter. Email alerts for Twitter. It is similar to Google Alerts but for Twitter. We have a lot of advanced filters – you can filter by the number of likes and retweets so you can find tweets before they go viral. “

