Kombai bags $4.5M to aid in AI-powered UI coding

  • Kombai, an Indian startup, raised $4.5 million to boost its AI technology that converts UI designs to code, expediting the coding process for front-end developers.
  • The Palo-Alto based firm, founded by former Mindtickle executives, employs deep learning models and heuristic methods to interpret UI designs and generate corresponding code.
  • Kombai, which has already collaborated with over 500 developers for its research preview, is looking to expand its team and enhance its compatibility with various libraries and frameworks.
