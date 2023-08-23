Kombai bags $4.5M to aid in AI-powered UI coding

- Kombai, an Indian startup, raised $4.5 million to boost its AI technology that converts UI designs to code, expediting the coding process for front-end developers.
- The Palo-Alto based firm, founded by former Mindtickle executives, employs deep learning models and heuristic methods to interpret UI designs and generate corresponding code.
- Kombai, which has already collaborated with over 500 developers for its research preview, is looking to expand its team and enhance its compatibility with various libraries and frameworks.