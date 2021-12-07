HomeNewsKotak bank breaks ‘banking ban’ with WazirX crypto exchange deal
Kotak bank breaks ‘banking ban’ with WazirX crypto exchange deal
Amid a growing perception that cryptocurrencies could be ‘regulated’ and not banned in India, Kotak has emerged as the first major bank to open its doors to the crypto community.
After almost eight months of payment freeze by most high-street banks that continue to shun crypto investors and bourses, Kotak Bank will do business with WazirX, one of the country’s largest crypto exchanges.
In August, the country’s largest lender State Bank of India told payment processors to disable ‘SBI UPI’ for crypto merchants – thus, blocking the receipt of funds by crypto bourses on its UPI platform.