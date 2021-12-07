    Kotak bank breaks ‘banking ban’ with WazirX crypto exchange deal

    • Amid a growing perception that cryptocurrencies could be ‘regulated’ and not banned in India, Kotak has emerged as the first major bank to open its doors to the crypto community.
    • After almost eight months of payment freeze by most high-street banks that continue to shun crypto investors and bourses, Kotak Bank will do business with WazirX, one of the country’s largest crypto exchanges.
    • In August, the country’s largest lender State Bank of India told payment processors to disable ‘SBI UPI’ for crypto merchants – thus, blocking the receipt of funds by crypto bourses on its UPI platform.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.