Krafton India initiates gaming incubator to bolster local ecosystem

- Krafton India has launched a gaming incubator, Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), to support local talent and expand the gaming market in India. The program will provide guidance, mentorship, resources, and financial support to six to ten teams annually.
- The incubator is open to early-stage Indian startups, student teams, and independent developers. Participants will be mentored by industry experts from South Korea and India, and will have access to Krafton’s internal resources.
- Post-incubation, participants can raise capital from institutional investors or receive funding from Krafton’s committed allocation for the Indian market. The program excludes developers or startups building real money gaming or gambling content.