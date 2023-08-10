Krafton to invest additional $150M in India after successful BGMI trial

  • Krafton is investing additional $150m in India after getting permission to trial its battle royale game following two bans.
  • The funding follows Krafton’s prior investment of $140m in the last three years in 11 Indian startups and local gaming sector.
  • The new investment is made as Krafton’s mobile title BGMI has been authorized to operate in India, amassing about 30 million monthly active users in fewer than three months.

