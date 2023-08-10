- Krafton is investing additional $150m in India after getting permission to trial its battle royale game following two bans.
- The funding follows Krafton’s prior investment of $140m in the last three years in 11 Indian startups and local gaming sector.
- The new investment is made as Krafton’s mobile title BGMI has been authorized to operate in India, amassing about 30 million monthly active users in fewer than three months.
Krafton to invest additional $150M in India after successful BGMI trial
