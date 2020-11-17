Winning the climate change argument: A Story from Kutch

No one is really out to save the environment yet almost everyone uses a solar product. A thread from Bhuj, Kutch.

Kutch weather is perfect for use of solar. We bought a plot in Bhuj 5 years back. During the construction phase, agents approached everyone in the area asking if they wanted a rooftop solar water heater installed instead of an electrical one. Here is what the math looked like:

The math for the solar cooker was simpler. A subsidized cooker cost Rs 1,800 opposed to a commercial pressure cooker costing Rs 2,500. Not only was it a one time cost & cheaper, there is a substantial difference in taste as well due to slower cooking. It was an instant hit.

Builders in newer areas are offering solar options & by placing bulk orders, they can bring costs further down to make it affordable to more people. Consumers going for it not out of concern for the environment but because it’s a better deal. One time cost + long term savings.

This is how the climate change argument will have to be won. Instead of shaming people for personal choices, give them affordable or better alternate options and they will simply switch. It doesn’t matter whether they care for the “cause”, they care for their hard earned money.

