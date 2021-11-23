Kyrgyzstan closes around 2,500 illegal cryptocurrency mining facilities

HomeNewsKyrgyzstan closes around 2,500 illegal cryptocurrency mining facilities
Recently, the Kyrgyzstan government launched a crackdown and banned an illicitly operating crypto mining farm in the northern part of the country.
Recently, the State Committee for National Security busted a large illegal mining farm in the town of Druzhba, Issyk-Ata region. The officers confiscated 2,500 mining machines from here according to local media.
The legislation proposes a 15 percent tax levy on the cost of electricity consumed to mint digital currency. To defy such taxes illegal mining is taking place.