Lab-Made Neurons Implanted in Parkinson’s Patients: Biotech Company

  • California’s BlueRock Therapeutics, a Bayer subsidiary, successfully implanted lab-made neurons in 12 Parkinson’s patients to stimulate dopamine, signalling a possible breakthrough in fighting the disease.
  • Although the study states it’s too early to know if the neurons are repairing patients’ brains, early results show increased dopamine and lower patient ‘off time’.
  • BlueRock is preparing for Phase 2 trials, lending credibility to the potentially transformative regenerative technology in the fight against Parkinson’s disease.
