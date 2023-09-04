Lab-Made Neurons Implanted in Parkinson’s Patients: Biotech Company

- California’s BlueRock Therapeutics, a Bayer subsidiary, successfully implanted lab-made neurons in 12 Parkinson’s patients to stimulate dopamine, signalling a possible breakthrough in fighting the disease.
- Although the study states it’s too early to know if the neurons are repairing patients’ brains, early results show increased dopamine and lower patient ‘off time’.
- BlueRock is preparing for Phase 2 trials, lending credibility to the potentially transformative regenerative technology in the fight against Parkinson’s disease.