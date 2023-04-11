- Elon Musk has chosen to white out the “W” on the Twitter HQ sign in San Francisco.
- His landlord is not pleased with the change.
- Last week, Elon appeared to have the “W” taped up, resulting in the sign reading “Titter”.
Landlord Unhappy With Elon Musk’s Change to Twitter Sign
