Landlord Unhappy With Elon Musk’s Change to Twitter Sign

Image Credit: Futurism
  • Elon Musk has chosen to white out the “W” on the Twitter HQ sign in San Francisco.
  • His landlord is not pleased with the change.
  • Last week, Elon appeared to have the “W” taped up, resulting in the sign reading “Titter”.
