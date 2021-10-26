Lawmakers will grill Snap, TikTok and YouTube on kids and safety tomorrow

HomeNewsLawmakers will grill Snap, TikTok and YouTube on kids and safety tomorrow
The hearing will air on Tuesday at 7AM PT, featuring testimony from Snap VP of Global Public Policy Jennifer Stout, TikTok’s VP and Head of Public Policy Michael Beckerman and Leslie Miller, who leads government affairs and public policy at YouTube.
Last week, Snap announced a new set of family-focused safety tools to give parents more visibility into what their kids are up to using the platform.
Leading into the hearing, YouTube announced some changes of its own around what kind of kids content will be eligible for monetization while also highlighting its other kid-centric safety measures.