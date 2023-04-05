LayerZero Labs valued at $3 billion after successful Series B funding round

  • LayerZero Labs has been valued at $3 billion after its Series B fund-raise.
  • 33 investors participated in the Series B fund-raise, including a16z crypto, Christie’s, Circle Ventures, OpenSea Ventures, Samsung Next, and Sequoia Capital.
