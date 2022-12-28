Layoffs: Indian startups sack 18,000 employees in 2022

A total of 17,989 employees were fired by 52 companies in industries including e-learning, consumer services, e-commerce, health technology, logistics, fintech, enterprise technology, media and entertainment, agri-tech, and cleantech.

15 edtech companies— Byju’s, Unacademy, Vedantu, Byju’s-owned WhiteHat Jr. and Toppr, Practically, FrontRow, Lido, Invact Metaversity, Yellow Class, Teachmint, Lead, Udayy, Crejo.fun, and Eruditus —were responsible for almost 44% of the layoffs.

[Via]