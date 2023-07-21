Leading AI firms pledge ‘voluntary’ safety commitments at White House

  • Seven top AI developers, including Google, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft, have made non-binding agreements to pursue safety and transparency goals.
  • Commitments include pre-release AI system security tests, sharing information on AI risks and mitigation, facilitating third-party vulnerability reporting and prioritizing research into societal risks.
  • These voluntary commitments come ahead of a planned Executive Order and recent investments by the White House to be proactive in managing the fast-paced AI industry.
