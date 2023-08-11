- Major news media organizations, including AP and AFP, have called for a legal framework to protect their content from being used without consent by tech companies for AI training.
- The media organizations are advocating for transparency in training datasets, obtaining consent from rights holders, establishing cooperation between tech and media firms, clear labeling of AI-generated content, and removing bias from AI outputs.
- Concerns are raised about AI being trained on protected media content without remuneration or attribution, undermining the media industry’s business models and reducing public access to quality information.
Leading Media Outlets Call for AI Training Datasets Rules
What do you think?
1 VoteUpvote