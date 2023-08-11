Leading Media Outlets Call for AI Training Datasets Rules

Image Credit: Techcrunch
  • Major news media organizations, including AP and AFP, have called for a legal framework to protect their content from being used without consent by tech companies for AI training.
  • The media organizations are advocating for transparency in training datasets, obtaining consent from rights holders, establishing cooperation between tech and media firms, clear labeling of AI-generated content, and removing bias from AI outputs.
  • Concerns are raised about AI being trained on protected media content without remuneration or attribution, undermining the media industry’s business models and reducing public access to quality information.
