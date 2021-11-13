Home News Leaked Apple patents indicating that the company is working on drones
- The US Patent & Trademark Office has published two patent applications from Apple based on drones.
- In the patent application, the company mentions drones used for various applications including acquiring or sensing information, delivering items, or other activities.
- While the news of the patents does sound exciting, keep in mind that Apple is known to file a wide range of patents for devices that are never realized.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.