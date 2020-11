There seems to be a Phishing campaign going on against Ledger wallet users as more and more attacks are surfacing on social media.

Several users have described in detail how they got scammed by this Phishing attack. According to the duped users, they firstly get an email saying that their wallet has been compromised in a security breach and asks them to download the latest version of Ledger. When the users click on the fake link forwarded and fill in the required details, their credentials are stolen.

Ledger security team still hasn’t been able to assess the level of damage and are continuing their investigation.