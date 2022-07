Creatify Web Services, which operates social media and influencer marketing agency Idiotic Media, has slapped a legal notice on Bimal Kartheek Rebba, the cofounder of influencer-led video commerce platform Trell, for unpaid dues amounting to about Rs 47 lakh, including Goods and Services Tax.

Trell had earlier been probed by a forensic team from EY India, which was looking into alleged related-party transactions, incorrect reporting of business numbers, and other financial irregularities.