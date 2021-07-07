SEEK
Lessons in building multiple $100mn+ brands: Riches in Niches is overrated

July 7, 2021

Solve a pressing problem. If it doesn’t involve health, wealth, love or status, it’s probably not pressing enough. Seek to enter the conversation in your prospect’s mind, that keeps them up at night. Then solve that problem, so they can go back to sleep.

Craig Clemens
I’ve built 10+ brands to $100m+ in total sales Here are the 4 biggest lessons: — 1) Riches in Niches is overrated. Show me a a brand in a small niche that did $100m+ And I’ll show you 100 in the biggest categories: Health, wealth, love & status.
2) Limit choices. Many brands try to launch 10-50 products at once. Instead, pick 4-8. Or, just 1. An old rule of marketing: Give people too many choices, and they will pick 0.
4) Solve a pressing problem. If it doesn't involve health, wealth, love or status, it's probably not pressing enough. Seek to enter the conversation in your prospect's mind, that keeps them up at night. Then solve that problem, so they can go back to sleep.
My bday resolution is to go harder on twitter, so follow me @craigclemens for threads over the next month on: – Crafting irresistible ads – Growing brands to $100m in Year 1 – How to crush it without a college degree – Selecting the best pizza slice, every single time
