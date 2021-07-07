Lessons in building multiple $100mn+ brands: Riches in Niches is overrated

Solve a pressing problem. If it doesn’t involve health, wealth, love or status, it’s probably not pressing enough. Seek to enter the conversation in your prospect’s mind, that keeps them up at night. Then solve that problem, so they can go back to sleep. Craig Clemens

I’ve built 10+ brands to $100m+ in total sales Here are the 4 biggest lessons: — 1) Riches in Niches is overrated. Show me a a brand in a small niche that did $100m+ And I’ll show you 100 in the biggest categories: Health, wealth, love & status.

2) Limit choices. Many brands try to launch 10-50 products at once. Instead, pick 4-8. Or, just 1. An old rule of marketing: Give people too many choices, and they will pick 0.

4) Solve a pressing problem. If it doesn’t involve health, wealth, love or status, it’s probably not pressing enough. Seek to enter the conversation in your prospect’s mind, that keeps them up at night. Then solve that problem, so they can go back to sleep.