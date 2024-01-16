Lessons to learn from Tal Wilkenfeld's music career
‘Because at the edge of the cliff is all possibilities and unknown. You don’t know what’s coming. And I love being there in the unknown.’ – Tal Wilkenfeld.
Tal Wilkenfeld is a multi-talented musician who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry. She shares her experiences, philosophies on music and life, and how she navigates through challenges and opportunities.
Table of Contents
- Embracing Live Performances
- Mistakes as Learning Opportunities
- The Role of Fear
- Trust Over Confidence
- Spirituality in Music
- Understanding Loss & Grief
- Physical Demands & Performing
- Self-Critique & Self-Worth
- Loneliness & Connection
- Maintaining Individuality in Relationships
- Solitude as Solace
- Monastical Living Experience
Embracing Live Performances
Live performances are akin to standing at the edge of a cliff – full of possibilities and unknowns.
This thrill is derived from responding in real-time to what transpires during a performance rather than merely showcasing rehearsed skills.
Mistakes as Learning Opportunities
Mistakes during performances should be seen as chances for improvisation rather than failures.
The more one errs, the quicker they learn to recover in ways that may even go unnoticed by the audience.