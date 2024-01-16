Lessons to learn from Tal Wilkenfeld's music career

‘Because at the edge of the cliff is all possibilities and unknown. You don’t know what’s coming. And I love being there in the unknown.’ – Tal Wilkenfeld.

Tal Wilkenfeld is a multi-talented musician who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry. She shares her experiences, philosophies on music and life, and how she navigates through challenges and opportunities.

Table of Contents

Embracing Live Performances

Live performances are akin to standing at the edge of a cliff – full of possibilities and unknowns.

This thrill is derived from responding in real-time to what transpires during a performance rather than merely showcasing rehearsed skills.

🚀 Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)



➡️ Download: iOS



Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App! Readfrom this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)➡️ Download: Android Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App!

Mistakes as Learning Opportunities

Mistakes during performances should be seen as chances for improvisation rather than failures.

The more one errs, the quicker they learn to recover in ways that may even go unnoticed by the audience.