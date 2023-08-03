Leverage Dopamine to Overcome Procrastination & Optimize Effort | Podcast Summary

Leverage Dopamine to Overcome Procrastination & Optimize Effort | Huberman Lab Podcast

This episode from Andrew Huberman’s Lab Podcast explores the intricate dynamics of dopamine and how understanding its function can help overcome procrastination and optimize motivation.

The episode covers multiple tools and strategies, including behavioral, cognitive, nutrition-based, and supplementation-based approaches to enhance dopamine levels and maintain motivation.

It also discusses the neuroscience behind motivation, procrastination, and confidence.