Lewis Howes ON: How to Physically Release Trauma & Why You Should Focus On Discipline Over Motivation to Succeed | Podcast Summary

Lewis Howes ON: Unlocking The POWER OF YOUR MIND For Success & Abundance! | Jay Shetty
In this engaging conversation between Jay Shetty and Lewis Howes, we delve into the power of the mind and its role in achieving success and abundance.
Lewis, a lifestyle entrepreneur and high-performance business coach, shares his wisdom on personal growth, overcoming fear, the importance of authenticity, and the transformational power of embracing a mindset of service and collaboration.
When we can fully embrace [fear] and say this might happen and I may not like it, but by stepping into the fear, I literally felt the ball of pain in my chest unlock and disintegrate throughout my whole body. – Lewis Howes
Investing in Personal Growth
Investing time and money in personal growth and development leads to accelerated results.
Seeking education, training, and mentorship can provide specific resources to address challenges effectively.
Lessons from Unfulfilled Dreams
Even when dreams don’t come true, one can find fulfillment and peace by appreciating the experiences, lessons, and connections gained along the journey, highlighting the importance of perspective.