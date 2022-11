The newest technology from LG Display is an ultra-thin speaker that can be fitted in automobile interiors and appear to be “invisible.”

The system uses film-like exciter technology instead of the typical voice coils, cones, and magnets found in conventional speakers. This allows for a 3D immersive sound experience by vibrating off display panels.

[Via]

