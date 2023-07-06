LG Introduces New XBoom Speakers and Tone Fit TF7 Earphones

- LG launches LG XBoom series of speakers featuring RNC9, RNC7, RNC5 models, and LG Tone Fit TF7 wireless earphones, available in August starting from Rs 22,000 and Rs 12,500 respectively.
- The RNC9 speaker boasts of features like Double Super Bass Boost, Bass Blast, X-Shiny Woofer, strobe lighting, and DJ functionalities. The RNC7 and RNC5 counterparts share similar features with added connectivity options.
- The wireless earphone, LG Tone Fit TF7 comes with active noise cancellation, Meridian technology for sound quality, and easy connectivity options like Google Fast Pair and MS Swift Pair.