LIC Trades a 2% Stake in Sun Pharma for ₹4,699 crore

  • LIC sold 2% of its Sun Pharma shares in an open market transaction.
  • This reduced LIC’s shareholding in Sun Pharma from 5.023% to 3.012%.
  • The shares were traded at an average price of ₹973.80 each.
