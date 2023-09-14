Menu
LIC Trades a 2% Stake in Sun Pharma for ₹4,699 crore
September 14, 2023
LIC sold 2% of its Sun Pharma shares in an open market transaction.
This reduced LIC’s shareholding in Sun Pharma from 5.023% to 3.012%.
The shares were traded at an average price of ₹973.80 each.
