Crypto staking service provider Lido Finance has announced plans to expand staked Ether support across the ecosystem of Ethereum Layer two networks.

According to Lido’s website, it currently has more 4.2 million ETH staked on the platform which is worth around $6.5 billion, making it one of the largest providers in terms of total stETH value and second overall in terms of total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi) platform.