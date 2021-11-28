Lies you were told as a kid and you probably still believe?

Lie: “It doesn’t matter where you are from.” Born in an upper-middle-class family gives you a significant amount of more opportunities than someone born in the slums of India. – Aadit Sheth

12 lies you were told growing up:

Lie: “You must work hard to find success in life.” Other factors are more important (h/t @naval): • What you work on • Who you work with • The relevance to society

Lie: “It doesn’t matter where you are from.” Born in an upper-middle-class family gives you a significant amount of more opportunities than someone born in the slums of India. It matters where you come from. The internet minimizes the opportunity gap but it will always exist.

Lie: Passive income is purely passive. It requires a bit of your time and energy to: • Maintain the income source • Grow the income source It is however a beautiful source to have and a great stress-reliever.

Lie: Reading will make you smarter. Reading the wrong things at a young age will only cause you to hate reading. Instead, reading what drives your curiosity will teach you how to think well. At school, they should allow you to read whatever you want.

Lie: “You should know what you want to do with your life by the time you graduate college.” Some of the smartest and wealthiest people I know are still figuring it out. Everyone’s timeline is independent of one another. (h/t @SahilBloom)

Lie: An exam defines your worth. You were told your exams mean so much more than they actually did. Imagine how different it would be if people were learning to build and create rather than getting a test result.

Lie: Education ends after university. “After I finish these 4 years, finally I can stop studying.” — every college student ever. Learning is a lifelong process. Learning to satisfy your curiosity won’t feel like “work”.

Lie: There are no such things as stupid questions. In fact, there are. School is a superficial environment — you can ask anything. But in the real world, don’t ask things that are easily google-able. You’ll seem lazy, incompetent and probably just lazy again.

Lie: “If it’s important, I’ll remember.” Lots of things are important in our life. It doesn’t mean you’ll remember everything. Do yourself a favor: Write stuff down. It’s a lifesaver.

Lie: If you do more, you are more productive. Doing more means more context switching. Which equates to more time wasted. The most productive people I know do less but better.

Lie: Success is linear. Our brain tricks us to think that the more effort we put, the more results we get. “Success comes slow and then all at once.” — @shl

Lie: The end goal is to be famous. First, I wanted to be rich and famous. Then I just wanted to be rich. F*ck fame. Involves too much drama. New goal: wealth: I want to own assets that bring cash flow as well and peace. Your peace of mind is the highest form of wealth.