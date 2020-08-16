The most important life lesson from Dhoni: Systems vs. Goal thinking

TRADITIONAL wisdom tells us that best way to achieve what we want in life— be in your personal, career or business —is to set specific, actionable goals.

But then, this is not the way winners do it.

While goals are important, the most important recipe is to understand how to get there. In a very consistent manner.

That’s where systems thinking comes into the picture – i.e you figure out how to get there and do it on a daily basis.

For e.g if you are an entrepreneur and aim to build a world class unicorn business, while your goal is to build a successful business, your systems are what will decide whether you get there or not. A system in this case is how are you testing product ideas, hiring teams, and running marketing campaigns.

Similarly, if you are trying to lose body fat, you can go for a quick fat loss program and once it is over – you will again go back to the earlier mode. Your system is your diet plan, your daily routine, what are you eating etc.

Recommended Book on Systems vs Goal Thinking: How to fail at almost everything and still win big by Scott Adams.