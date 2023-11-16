Life lessons and experiences of renowned actor Reba McEntire

Discover the life lessons and experiences of renowned actor and country music star Reba McEntire as she discusses her new book, ‘Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots’.

The book encapsulates her journey from a small town in Oklahoma to becoming a household name in the entertainment industry, sharing her unique blend of stories, recipes, and Oklahoma-style truths.

Humble Beginnings

Reba McEntire’s journey to fame began in a small town in southeastern Oklahoma.

Growing up in a large family on a working cattle ranch, she found her passion for singing as a means to stand out.

Her career took off when she sang the National Anthem at the National Finals Rodeo, leading to a contract with Polygram Mercury Records.

Journey to Success

Despite her early entry into the music industry, McEntire’s success wasn’t immediate.

Her first single was released in 1976, but it took until 1983 to have a number one single.

These years were a learning curve, understanding the intricacies of the music business and gradually upgrading her touring experiences from pick-up campers to a used bus.

🚀



➡️Download: iOS



BigIdeas App brings you big ideas from world's best books, podcasts, videos in bite-sized format - across a range of topics. All for free!

Read Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)➡️Download: Android brings you big ideas from world's best books, podcasts, videos in bite-sized format - across a range of topics. All for free!

Curiosity Over Fear

McEntire attributes her success to curiosity, viewing it as the antidote to fear.

She believes that curiosity can diminish feelings of intimidation and insecurity.

Emphasizing the importance of trying, she views mistakes as essential growing pains and opportunities for learning.