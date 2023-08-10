Life, the universe, and everything with Nobel laureate physicist Saul Perlmutter | Podcast Summary

Life, the universe, and everything with Nobel laureate physicist Saul Perlmutter | Re:Thinking
In this enlightening conversation with Nobel laureate physicist Saul Perlmutter, we delve into the mysteries of the universe, the nature of scientific discovery, and the importance of collective thinking.
Saul shares his journey to the groundbreaking discovery of the accelerating expansion of the universe and discusses the implications of this discovery for our understanding of the universe’s future.
We’re sort of nicely contained in the middle… we’re right in the middle of a period in which the universe was expanding first very dramatically and then it starts slowing down and then it started speeding up again… it almost feels like we’re in a nice cozy Center in our universe where we get to look at everything. – Saul Perlmutter
The Nature of Scientific Knowledge
Perlmutter emphasizes that scientific knowledge is probabilistic, with varying degrees of certainty.
He also highlights the importance of flexibility in scientific thinking, which involves the willingness to change our minds based on new evidence.
This flexibility is a key aspect of scientific discovery and progress.
The Importance of Collective Thinking
Perlmutter underscores the importance of collective thinking in solving the world’s problems.
He expresses optimism about the future, believing that if we can further understand how to think together, we will be in a good position.
He advocates for a balance of bold ambition and confident humility, recognizing our potential for great achievements while acknowledging the limitations of our current knowledge and tools.