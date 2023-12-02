Lifespan: Why We Age―and Why We Don’t Have To – David A. Sinclair

Lifespan: Why We Age―and Why We Don’t Have To, by David A. Sinclair, challenges the conventional approach to aging. It explores the scientific advancements that could slow down or even reverse the aging process, transforming our understanding of aging from an inevitable biological process to a disease that can be treated or prevented.

Information Theory of Aging

Aging is described as a loss of information within our bodies.

It’s not the genetic code that changes as we age, but how it’s interpreted by cells due to the epigenetic changes.

Aging as a Disease

Aging is proposed as a disease that can be treated or prevented.

This shift in perspective could spur more research into anti-aging interventions and lead to a revolution in healthcare.

Ethics of Anti-Aging Research

Anti-aging research raises ethical questions about longevity and overpopulation.

However, the goal is not just to extend lifespan, but to extend ‘healthspan’, the period of life free from disease.

Future of Aging Research

The future of aging research is promising, with potential interventions ranging from gene therapy to AI-driven drug discovery.

These advancements could radically extend human lifespan and healthspan.