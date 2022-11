Lighthouse India Fund-III previously sold shares in Nykaa for Rs 525 crore. Other previous sellers included Segantiii India Mauritius and the American private equity firm TPG.

A handful of pre-IPO investors have begun selling the assets they had been holding since the lock-in expiry earlier this month. Mala Gopal Gaonkar, an NRI investor, sold 5.75 billion shares of Nykaa last week.

