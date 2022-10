Limeroad was started in 2012 and had raised $52 million (Rs. 350 crore) from investors including Tiger Global, Matrix Partners, Lightspeed and others. Limeroad clocked 1.7 crore value shoppers and achieved a gross merchandise value of more than Rs 700 crore.

According to the filings, LimeRoad clocked net revenue of Rs 179.95 crore in 2019-2020 which dropped to Rs 69 crore in 2021-2022.