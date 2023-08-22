Lin-Manuel Miranda Daydreams, and His Dad Gets Things Done | Podcast Summary

Lin-Manuel Miranda Daydreams, and His Dad Gets Things Done | ReThinking with Adam Grant
In this episode of Re:Thinking with Adam Grant, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of Broadway hits ‘Hamilton’ and ‘In the Heights’, and his father, Luis Miranda, a political strategist and activist, discuss the harmony between creativity and productivity, the rhythm between work and life, and the importance of taking risks.
The Influence of Parents’ Careers
Having psychologist parents had a significant impact on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s emotional intelligence.
He learned to name his feelings and understand his emotional responses.
This understanding and portrayal of complex emotions have greatly influenced his work.
I’ve always said what you said in the joking ways there’s there’s kids who do their homework on Friday night and there’s kids who do their homework on Monday morning and for the life of me I wish I were a Friday night kid I’m sure it would result in less stomach aches but that being said incubation is a really important part of the process. – Lin-Manuel Miranda
Resilience and Perseverance
Resilience and perseverance in the face of challenges are key themes in the podcast.
Both Lin-Manuel and Luis Miranda emphasize the importance of continuing to work on a project, even when it seems uncertain or not ready.
They highlight the importance of collaboration, understanding one’s role, and taking calculated risks in the creative process.