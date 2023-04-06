- LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman commented on Elon Musk’s call for an AI slow down.
- Hoffman said the call is a “mistaken effort”.
- Hoffman implied that Musk has an “it’s only great if I do it” mentality when it comes to ChatGPT.
LinkedIn cofounder criticizes Elon Musk’s ‘it’s only great if I do it’ attitude towards ChatGPT
