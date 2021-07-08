This dude made $20K from LinkedIn in 9 hours. His secret?

Treat LinkedIn like Twitter. LinkedIn has notoriously hacky content. So what? That’s YOUR advantage. Instead of sharing boring job posts or resumes, come drop knowledge and teach. Opportunity is literally everywhere. Justin Welsh

Twitter: LinkedIn sucks! Me: $20k product launch in 9 hours. All LinkedIn. Zero ads. Here’s how I use LinkedIn unlike anyone else. [🧵THREAD]

1/ Treat LinkedIn like Twitter LinkedIn has notoriously hacky content. So what? That’s YOUR advantage. Instead of sharing boring job posts or resumes, come drop knowledge and teach. Opportunity is literally everywhere.

2/ Pick a sub-niche I know it’s hip and ironic to say that a niche doesn’t matter, but every person saying that has no following. Go deep on one subject. Just like Twitter, be the: “Writing guy” “Crypto guy” “SEO girl” Same as Twitter. Works there. Works on LinkedIn.

3/ Be bold Everyone is bold on Twitter because that’s the culture. LinkedIn is buttoned up. But it doesn’t have to be… I stick out like a sore thumb because everyone else is worried about their boss. Come say something mildly polarizing & watch what happens.