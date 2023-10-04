LinkedIn introduces new AI features for recruitment, learning, marketing, and sales, powered by OpenAI

- LinkedIn is launching new AI features across its job hunting, marketing, and sales products, including an update to its Recruiter platform, an AI-powered LinkedIn Learning coach, and a new tool for marketing campaigns.
- The company, which is owned by Microsoft, is using technology from OpenAI and Microsoft to power these new features.
- The new features include Recruiter 2024, an AI-assisted recruiting experience, an AI learning coach for LinkedIn Learning, and an AI tool called Accelerate for marketing campaigns.