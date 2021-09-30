LinkedIn is blocking the Chinese profiles of journalists and researchers over ‘prohibited content’ not approved by the government

LinkedIn is censoring profiles on its Chinese website of prominent journalists over “Prohibited content” that is considered offensive to the country’s ruling communist party.

“While we strongly support freedom of expression, we recognized when we launched that we would need to adhere to the requirements of the Chinese government in order to operate in China,” LinkedIn told affected users, who confirmed the authenticity of the email to Insider.

A LinkedIn spokesperson told Insider that the company “Respects the laws that apply to us, including adhering to Chinese government regulations for our localized version of LinkedIn in China. For members whose profile visibility is limited within China, their profiles are still visible across the rest of the globe where LinkedIn is available.”