LinkedIn now available in Hindi – the first Indian regional language on LinkedIn
LinkedIn on Thursday announced the availability of the professional networking platform in Hindi – the first Indian regional language on LinkedIn, to support over 600 million Hindi speakers worldwide.
For members who are already using Hindi as their preferred language on their smartphones, the LinkedIn experience will automatically be available in Hindi.
If members are not already using a Hindi keyboard, to create Hindi content on LinkedIn, they will need to switch their keyboard input language to Hindi, or add the Hindi keyboard on their desktop or smartphone, LinkedIn said.