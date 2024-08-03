Linux founder Linus Torvalds on AI hype: Let's wait 10 years and see where it actually goes
Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linux, shares his thoughts on the current AI hype and its potential implications for software development, particularly in the context of Linux.
While acknowledging the potential benefits, Torvalds maintains a cautious and pragmatic stance, urging a balanced view between the exaggerated claims and real possibilities.
Big ideas from Linus Torvalds on AI hype
Skepticism Towards AI Hype
Torvalds expresses a healthy skepticism towards the current AI hype, comparing it to previous tech industry trends like cryptocurrency and cloud computing. He advises caution against exaggerated claims about AI's potential to replace programmers, authors, and other professionals.