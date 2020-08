While raising investment, you will liquidation preferences clause in your SHA. This clause impacts how investors are paid in events of M&A (mergers & acquisition) or during liquidity of the company.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday talks about what factors or variables can be brought in liquidation preferences and how negotiations can be done around it with investors.

